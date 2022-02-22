WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,123. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 406.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.14%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

