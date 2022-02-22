Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Issues Earnings Results

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.12. 27,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,984,453. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 40,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

