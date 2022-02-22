Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,305,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,034,000 after purchasing an additional 92,025 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 131,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 77,540 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 615.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 85,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 73,117 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,137,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

