Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Williams Companies stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,137,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,305,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,034,000 after acquiring an additional 92,025 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 131,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 77,540 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 615.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 85,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 73,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 40,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.15.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

