Widercoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $31,529.72 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Widercoin has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Widercoin has a market cap of $31,529.72 and $5,342.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Widercoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042873 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.62 or 0.06878204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,857.01 or 1.00048670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00046580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00049625 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.