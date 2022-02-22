WeWork (NYSE:WE) Trading Up 5.7%

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 63,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,085,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sine purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About WeWork (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

