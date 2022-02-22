WeWork (NYSE:WE) Trading Up 5.7%

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 63,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,085,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09.
In other news, Director Jeffrey Sine purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
About WeWork (NYSE:WE)
WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WeWork (WE)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.