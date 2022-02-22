Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $133.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.