Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded up $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.62. 3,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.60. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 142.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 8,149.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 314,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after acquiring an additional 311,163 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,281,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $8,111,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,845,000. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

