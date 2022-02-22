Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $212.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 25.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $57,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,044 shares of company stock worth $314,130. 5.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

