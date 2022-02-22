Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Plans $0.01 Dividend

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) declared a dividend on Monday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0079 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WFSTF opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFSTF. Raymond James upgraded Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities downgraded Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.53.

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

