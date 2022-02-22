Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush cut their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.42. 3,445,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,658,950. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $368,123,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 64.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $300,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,365 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 631.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,297 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after purchasing an additional 994,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after purchasing an additional 889,812 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.