Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) Senior Officer Shena Shaw Purchases 11,000 Shares

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN) Senior Officer Shena Shaw bought 11,000 shares of Western Copper and Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.08 per share, with a total value of C$22,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at C$22,880.

Western Copper and Gold stock opened at C$2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$314.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00. Western Copper and Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.49 and a 52-week high of C$3.35.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

