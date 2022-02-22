Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WERN. Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $43.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,705 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,856,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48,672.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 890,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 888,279 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,501,000 after purchasing an additional 756,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after purchasing an additional 586,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

