Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.94.

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,612,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,079. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.27. Welltower has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 79.67, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Welltower by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 32.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,796,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46,482 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Welltower by 15.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,140,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,155,000 after purchasing an additional 153,102 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

