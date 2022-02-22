Wells Fargo & Company Boosts TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target to $68.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.91.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.35. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 25.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

