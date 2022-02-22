Wealth Quarterback LLC Lowers Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Wealth Quarterback LLC trimmed its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 63.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,756,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.53.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average is $91.41. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

