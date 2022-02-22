Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $363,000 Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 395,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after buying an additional 54,435 shares during the period. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,146,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,059,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,931,000 after purchasing an additional 317,047 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 744,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,211,000 after acquiring an additional 82,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,311,000.

Shares of KWEB stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.24. The company had a trading volume of 911,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,639,801. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $102.94.

