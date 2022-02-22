Wealth Quarterback LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 153.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 2,574.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 254,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 245,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 166,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 352,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 92,607 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.51. 221,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,049,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

