Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $23.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 167.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 485.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,597,000 after buying an additional 3,135,778 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $47,217,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,160,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 58.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 751,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 275,852 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,832,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,382,000 after purchasing an additional 204,186 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

