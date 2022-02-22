Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives $48.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMG shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,791. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.27%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,040,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after acquiring an additional 929,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,444,000 after acquiring an additional 739,735 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,398,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,584,000 after acquiring an additional 678,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 653,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

