WANdisco (LON:WAND) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $325.59

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 325.59 ($4.43) and traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.54). WANdisco shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.67), with a volume of 13,283 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 336.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 325.59. The company has a market capitalization of £160.71 million and a P/E ratio of -4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.63.

Get WANdisco alerts:

About WANdisco (LON:WAND)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.