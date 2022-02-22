Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 26.2% Over Last Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $68.98 million and $2.27 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000944 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.46 or 0.00191053 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00022878 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.06 or 0.00393040 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00059721 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007901 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

