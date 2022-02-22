Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Raymond James

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.30.

WMT opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.36. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $382.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

