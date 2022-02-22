Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) vs. Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Critical Survey

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wallbox and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wallbox 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 2 0 0 2.00

Wallbox currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 76.96%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.37%. Given Wallbox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Wallbox is more favorable than Bain Capital Specialty Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Wallbox and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wallbox N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 70.57% 8.08% 3.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wallbox and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wallbox N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance $194.46 million 5.32 $8.28 million $2.12 7.56

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Wallbox.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Wallbox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Wallbox on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wallbox Company Profile

Wall Box Chargers S.L. is a technology company. It provides electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions. The Company operates principally in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Wall Box Chargers S.L., formerly known as Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Barcelona.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

