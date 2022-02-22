Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 460 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 35.5% during the third quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 202,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 53,079 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,728,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,807,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discovery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.46.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

