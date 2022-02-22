Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,485 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bbva USA boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR stock opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 636.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

