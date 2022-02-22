Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 164,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after buying an additional 58,925 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.52. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $48.63 and a 12 month high of $153.47.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,542 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,629. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

