Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 3,754 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 37.55%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.