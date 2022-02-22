Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 127,034 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 25.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 372,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 127,034 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $10,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LendingClub alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LC. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Casey acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $115,408.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,027 shares of company stock valued at $369,743. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.78 and a beta of 2.09.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.