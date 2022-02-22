Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $301 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.99 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Shares of VIAV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.29. 30,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,953. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.45 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.88.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $39,942.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,995 shares of company stock worth $378,221 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.