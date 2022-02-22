Viacoin One Day Volume Reaches $5,233.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0734 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $5,233.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.80 or 0.00278476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015382 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000550 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002115 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

