Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,711,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,419,000 after purchasing an additional 45,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,781,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,787,000 after purchasing an additional 140,553 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 33.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,280,000 after purchasing an additional 373,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,478,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,226,000 after purchasing an additional 49,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 32.5% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,423,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,917 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allison Transmission to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.56.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.