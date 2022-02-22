Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 6,723 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

MUR stock opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -65.54 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

In other news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $165,709.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $335,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,232. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

