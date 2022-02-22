VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.23

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 140109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in VEON by 68.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in VEON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

