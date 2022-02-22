VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.23

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 140109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.
About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
