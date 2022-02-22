Vega Protocol (VEGA) Market Capitalization Tops $50.67 Million

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $50.67 million and $2.08 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00011187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00036752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00108502 BTC.

About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 11,967,450 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

