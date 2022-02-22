Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 92.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,452 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after acquiring an additional 94,916 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $399.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $341.92 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

