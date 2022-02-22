Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,500. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.82. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.78 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.