Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Headinvest LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.2% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 289,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after buying an additional 27,165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 94,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 148,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after buying an additional 35,261 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 139,216.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,555,000 after buying an additional 334,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 219,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after buying an additional 63,024 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.41. 5,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,924,288. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $79.37 and a 12-month high of $83.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.58 and a 200 day moving average of $81.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

