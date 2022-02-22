Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,036,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Colony Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Colony Group LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $101,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,694,512. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

