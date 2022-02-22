Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,537 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $27,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $158.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.28. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

