VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 269,303 shares.The stock last traded at $19.64 and had previously closed at $19.79.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.11.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 101,285 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Aspireon Wealth Advisors grew its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 136,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 35,552 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 809,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.