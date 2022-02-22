VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,997 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,969,000 after purchasing an additional 73,898 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 87,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

SHYD stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03.

