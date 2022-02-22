Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.070-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on VVV. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE VVV opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

