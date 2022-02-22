Utah Retirement Systems Sells 13,300 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in General Motors were worth $13,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in General Motors by 1,193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,975 shares of company stock worth $2,626,943 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura dropped their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

Shares of GM opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39. General Motors has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

