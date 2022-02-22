Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $937.26 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $936.01 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 589.48 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,136.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,445.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,843.25.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

