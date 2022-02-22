Utah Retirement Systems Has $16.53 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Anthem were worth $16,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Anthem by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Anthem by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,729,000 after buying an additional 161,927 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after purchasing an additional 330,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Anthem by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,886,000 after purchasing an additional 535,038 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.40.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $446.24 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.86 and a 1 year high of $472.01. The stock has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $449.74 and a 200 day moving average of $415.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

