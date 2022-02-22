Utah Retirement Systems Has $14.41 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,346 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.58.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies stock opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.19. The company has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.