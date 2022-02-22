Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 149,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 35.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 314.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,634,000 after buying an additional 174,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $103.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.74.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.