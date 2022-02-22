USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.250-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $89.95 on Tuesday. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $79.92 and a one year high of $107.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USNA. Zacks Investment Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $37,116.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $633,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,911 shares of company stock worth $974,137 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.