USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.250-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.
Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $89.95 on Tuesday. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $79.92 and a one year high of $107.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.85.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $37,116.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $633,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,911 shares of company stock worth $974,137 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
