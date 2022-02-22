Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.56. Urban One shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 40,351 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $218.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Get Urban One alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,262,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP boosted its position in Urban One by 51.4% during the third quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,383,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 469,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Urban One during the third quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 574.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 155,425 shares during the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.